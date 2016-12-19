F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Family to stay silent on Schumacher health

F1 News

Family to stay silent on Schumacher health

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2003GA
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari F2003GA

Dec.19 - Michael Schumacher's manager insists there will be no changes to the policy of radio silence when it comes to the health of the F1 legend.

The management and family of the seven time world champion have just launched official Instagram and Twitter accounts in Schumacher's name, but his actual condition some three years after his skiing fall remains unknown.

"Michael's health is not a public issue, so we will not comment on it," his manager Sabine Kehm is quoted by Sky Deutschland.

"We are aware that this is difficult to understand for some people, but we are in perfect agreement with Michael's attitude and can only say thanks for the understanding," she added.

Kehm was speaking at the launch of a not-for-profit initiative called 'Keep Fighting', to inspire others to follow Schumacher's never give up attitude.

The news about the family's ongoing privacy also comes as it emerges that someone reportedly tried to sell to the media an image of Schumacher as he recovers.

Welt newspaper said the family launched a complaint with the public prosecutor.

One of the closest friends of the Schumacher family is FIA president Jean Todt, who was asked by Corriere della Sera newspaper why he rarely talks about the almost 48-year-old.

"Some things you do not say, you do, and that's enough," he answered.

"This area should remain personal. Michael was not the kind of person who easily made friends, but we developed a very strong friendship," said Todt.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win a 2017 Photo Calendar!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '1735% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Hungarian F1 GP Hungary '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who would you choose for Rosberg's seat?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls