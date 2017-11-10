F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Family friend says Schumacher 'doing well'

F1 News

Family friend says Schumacher 'doing well'

Michael Schumacher spins at 2004 Chinese F1 GP
Michael Schumacher spins at 2004 Chinese F1 GP

Nov.10 - There is still hope Michael Schumacher might one day return to a normal life.

In recent months and years, almost no official information has emerged about the health of the F1 legend, who sustained brain injuries in a 2013 skiing fall.

Now, Bunte magazine in Germany said the Schumacher family still has hope.

"Corinna and the children hope to this day that a medical miracle occurs," a supposed 'family friend' is quoted as saying.

The friend also said that, thanks to Schumacher's fitness at the time of his fall, the former Ferrari and Mercedes driver is "doing well in the circumstances".

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

One thought on “Family friend says Schumacher 'doing well'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now