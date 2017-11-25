F1-Fansite.com

yas marina startgrid header

Home / F1 News / F1 tests new microphone to improve engine sound

F1 News

F1 tests new microphone to improve engine sound

F1 exhaust can heat up to more then 800 degree celcius

Nov.25 - F1 is working to turn up the engine volume for the sport's television viewers.

After earlier efforts to amplify the actual engine note for the trackside spectators failed, Liberty Media now has a new approach.

Auto Bild claims that instead of trying to make the 'power units' actually louder, the new idea is simply to improve the sound for those watching television.

To that end, a specially-developed, heat-resistant microphone was placed very close to the exhaust of the Force India cars in Abu Dhabi as a test.

The German report claims that the F1 microphone project has been aided by a Hollywood sound engineer who worked on the films Rush and The Fast and the Furious.

"The engine noise sounded more authentic and raw," the report concluded, revealing that earlier versions of the mic were tested in Austin, Mexico and Brazil.

An official working on sound for F1 commented: "The new version is not quite finished. We have discovered that a wind deflector improves the sound even more."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now