F1 targets lighter engines for future

Jul.4 - Weight has emerged as a major factor as F1 prepares to change its engine formula beyond 2020.

The next key meeting of the engine working group will take place on Tuesday, following reports the likely unit for the future will be a 1.6 litre V6 with two turbos and a single KERS.

"I believe we have made a reasonable proposal," Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul told Auto Motor und Sport.

It is believed all the engine manufacturers already involved in F1, and potentially some others interested in joining beyond 2020, want the next units to be 1000hp, louder, simpler and cheaper.

"We are open to technology," Abiteboul continued, "but it should not exclude anyone from winning.

"That is neither good for the best manufacturer or the worst. The engine should make a difference, but we need an engine that is relevant to the series and also good for the sport.

"We need electrification, but we also need a better balance between engine weight and power," the Frenchman said.

Indeed, while it is believed the simplification of the 'hybrid' elements of the current power units will make the next engines lighter, that is also why the switch to all-wheel drive has been ruled out.

Abiteboul agrees: "Four wheel drive is not a good idea because it means more weight.

"The problem with electrification is that it is heavy, and that reduces efficiency. We must find a middle road. Hybrid yes, but not too much," he added.

