F1 to start testing 'Shield' next month

Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. Canadian Grand Prix, Sunday 11th June 2017. Montreal, Canada.
Jun.15 - F1's new 'Shield' concept will make its public debut earlier than expected.

Earlier, we reported that the FIA would begin testing the new head protection on F1 cars during free practice in Monza and Singapore, in September.

But it now emerges that the reportedly transparent cockpit-integrated device will actually now be tested for the first time at Silverstone, for practice ahead of July's British grand prix.

It is believed the first car to be fitted with the Shield will be the Ferrari, with other teams to follow in September.briti

The news follows a recent meeting between the teams and the FIA.

"There are a lot of question marks over it," admitted Force India's Andy Green. "There's a lot of work to do in the timeframe we have been given."

Red Bull's Paul Monaghan agreed: "We are going to be very tight to get this onto a car for 2018."

