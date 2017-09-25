F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / F1 presses ahead with engine rule change

F1 News

F1 presses ahead with engine rule change

Renault 1.6 V6 Turbo powerunit
Renault 1.6 V6 Turbo powerunit (engine)

Sep.25 - F1 has resisted a push to call off a scheduled engine rule change for 2018.

Earlier, with the end of this season now affected by a spate of confusing grid penalties, some argued that reducing the per-driver allocation of engines from 4 engines this year to 3 in 2018 was a bad idea.

"I tried to get it changed at an earlier meeting, but there was no support," said Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

But now, at the latest World Motor Sport Council meeting, the original plan to move from 4 to 3 engines in 2018 was ratified.

Not only that, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that "In 2018, only two MGU-K, batteries and ECUs may be used" per driver without penalty for the entire 21-race calendar.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Japan '17 Available Book Now
USA '17 Available Book Now
Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Abu Dhabi '17 Available Book Now
Australia '18 Available Book Now
Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Monaco '18 Available Book Now
Canada '18 Available Book Now
Austria '18 20% Discount Book Now
UK '18 Available Book Now
Germany '18 29% Discount Book Now
Hungary '18 20% Discount Book Now
Belgium '18 15% Discount Book Now


We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close