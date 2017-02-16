F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / F1 inches closer to European investigation

F1 News

F1 inches closer to European investigation

Feb.16 - The European parliament has taken another step closer to initiating an investigation into formula one.

We reported this week that parliamentarians were poised to vote, after pressure was applied for the body to look into "competition concerns" regarding governance, tax and conflict of interest in F1.

The conflict of interest relates to the regulating FIA's $80 million windfall as a result of the recent sale of F1's commercial rights to Liberty Media.

In 2015, blogger Joe Saward had said "the FIA under Jean Todt has got itself into some strange situations for a sports regulator".

"One assumes that all of these things will come under scrutiny if an European Commission investigation does go ahead," he added.

Now, F1 business journalist Christian Sylt writes in Forbes that the parliament did indeed vote in favour of the report calling for an "immediate investigation".

"The vote to approve the report was passed through today with 476 in favour compared to 156 against," he said.

We reported earlier that F1 could face a $168 million fine, and Sylt adds that contracts binding the sport together could be "torn up" and declared "illegal".

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who will be fastest during wintertesting next week?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls