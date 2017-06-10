F1-Fansite.com

F1 heads for 'twin turbo' rules in 2021

F1 News

F1 heads for 'twin turbo' rules in 2021

MONZA, ITALY F1/2016: Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner speaks with Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko in the garage during practice.
Jun.10 - F1 is heading for a V6 twin-turbo engine formula for 2021.

That is the news of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, after car manufacturers were told to submit their proposals by the end of May.

The report said the general consensus is that after the expiry of the unpopular current 'power unit' rules, the manufacturers want the 1.6 litre V6 basis of the 2021 engines to stay.

But there will be two rather than one turbochargers, with the MGU-H dropped and replaced by KERS.

Auto Motor und Sport said the next engine meeting will take place in July, with a final decision to be taken by the end of the year.

Until then, Red Bull will reportedly continue to argue that certain parts of the 2021 powertrain should be standardised, including the KERS, battery and turbos.

But Dr Helmut Marko denies that Red Bull wants 'standard' engines.

"People have misunderstood," he said.

"We want an engine that can be produced technically and financially by an independent manufacturer, for EUR 25 million."

One thought on “F1 heads for 'twin turbo' rules in 2021

  1. YFO866

    Twin turbos, higher rev limit, smoother cars would all be good.
    I watched the Indy 500 for the first time this year and was shocked at how long and how close those cars could drive around lap after lap.
    F1 needs to take note and reduce the aero grip!

