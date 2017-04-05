F1-Fansite.com

F1 eyes 1200hp twin-turbo V6 for 2021

MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Launch, Mercedes-Benz F1 W07 Hybrid, Power Unit Mercedes-Benz PU106B Hybrid ;MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Launch, Mercedes-Benz F1 W07 Hybrid, Power Unit Mercedes-Benz PU106B Hybrid;

Apr.5 - The next details about F1's potential new engine formula for 2021 are now emerging.

Following a meeting with current and potential engine suppliers, FIA president Jean Todt revealed last week that the plan is to make the current 'power units' simpler, cheaper and louder for the future.

New F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn is also on board, declaring: "Before we think about a sustainable car concept for formula one, the engine must be clarified.

"Everything else depends on it."

Germany's Auto Motor und Sport has the first details.

Correspondent Michael Schmidt said the early frontrunner for the 2021 engine concept is a V6 twin-turbo producing 1200 horse power -- and missing altogether is the current 'MGU-H' technology.

The report said it is also possible that the batteries and turbochargers may be standardised, with the hybrid element of the engine to simply be KERS.

F1 driver turned pundit for German television Sky, Marc Surer, said: "We have two problems.

"First, the FIA does not want to abandon hybrid engines. But the single-turbo removes the sound.

"The single biggest problem with F1 at the moment is the sound, and this is simply not solvable with one big turbo. We need two turbos.

"But then it becomes technically difficult to get energy from the exhaust. So the FIA may need to sacrifice the MHU-H and offer the fans a better sound."

