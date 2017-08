F1 Drivers tyre choices 2017 Belgian Grand Prix

4 Aug. - Tyre choices for the race at the beautiful Spa-Franchorchamps circuit for the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix after the summer break have been announced. Both teams who are battling it out for the 2017 constructors championship and the 2017 drivers championship have simulair tyre choices. The biggest difference between both teams is 1 set more of the ultra soft (purple) Pirelli tyres for Ferrari McLaren and Red Bull Racing again have chosen the most sets of soft tyres. Below you can see the complete list of tyres chooses for each driver.

