Domenicali: F1 door open for Lamborghini

Jan.26 - Stefano Domenicali is leaving a door open for a return to formula one.

The Italian left the sport after being ousted as Ferrari's boss some years ago, and he is now the chief executive at the famous sports car marque Lamborghini.

So if Domenicali does return, it could be as a team boss again.

"You are touching a very sensitive part of my heart," the 51-year-old is quoted by Spanish publications.

"I want to be very honest with you -- today we have other priorities and we have to be very focused on them. Tomorrow? Motor sport will always be a part of Lamborghini, so if the platform changes then the answer is 'Why not?'"

As for what he means by the F1 "platform" changing, Domenicali said he is talking about costs.

"For us, to enter with the level of costs that are necessary, not only to race but to be competitive, it is too far from what we want.

"So if we see a change in that specific area, I think it's worth considering," he added.

