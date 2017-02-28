F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / F1 delivers on much faster cars for 2017

F1 News

F1 delivers on much faster cars for 2017

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Lewis Hamilton in the pit
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Lewis Hamilton in the pit

rumourFeb.28 - F1 has burst back into life for its all-new era, delivering on the promise of much faster cars.

"Lewis (Hamilton) is already quicker than qualifying last year," said Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo as the first of just two four-day Barcelona tests began.

That enthusiasm was obvious up and down the paddock and pitlane, but there remains some scepticism that the 'show' will be improved from an overtaking point of view.

"The tyres are very hard and very consistent," said Mercedes' Hamilton. "I was behind a few other cars and it was not easy to pass them."

But Fernando Alonso said: "These are real racing cars again.

"We need to apologise to the fans for what we gave them over the past six years."

Ricciardo, however, is not sure the six second per-lap promise of the 2017 regulations will materialise.

"I don't know but I think that's pretty optimistic," he said.

Force India's Sergio Perez agreed: "I was expecting more grip. I would say the improvement in laptimes will be three or four seconds."

And although the chassis and tyre rules are changing, the controversial 'power unit' regulations have remained fundamentally unchanged.

"We need to live with these engines until at least 2020," said Red Bull designer Adrian Newey.

As for Monday's pecking order, Mercedes came out a tenth ahead of Ferrari, with Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz noting: "The worst thing today was comparing the laps we did compared with Mercedes.

"It is incredible to see how they are Ferrari arrive at the start of the preseason with their homework done so well."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Which 2017 F1 car looks the best?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls