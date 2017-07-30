F1 defends editing negative Halo comments

Jul.30 - F1 says cutting negative opinions about the 'Halo' safety concept from press conference footage was an "editorial decision".
In Thursday's FIA press conference in Hungary, drivers including Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen criticised the controversial forward protection system that is compulsory for 2018.
But only drivers with positive opinions were included in the official FOM video edit of the press conference.
Asked why that is the case, a spokesperson for Formula One Management told Bild newspaper it was an "editorial decision".
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.