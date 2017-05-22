F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / F1 to consider extending DRS zones

F1 News

F1 to consider extending DRS zones

Drivers on track at Spanish GP F1/2017 Catalunya.
Drivers on track at Spanish GP F1/2017 Catalunya.

May 22 - The potential extension of DRS overtaking zones this year will be decided on a circuit by circuit basis.

That is the claim of Auto Motor und Sport, even though the extension of the zone in Barcelona proved a success.

After Russia, where the only overtaking move was a Sauber team order, the drivers pushed the FIA to have the Barcelona DRS zone extended by 100 metres.

"Without that, overtaking would have been harder. It gave you 4 to 6 metres more," said winner Lewis Hamilton.

Indeed, the report said that in the end, there were 18 overtaking moves in Barcelona, not including more near-passes and duels.

But correspondent Michael Schmidt said: "The FIA wants to look at DRS zones on a case by case basis and extend them only where it makes sense."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Alonso win the Indianapolis 500?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls