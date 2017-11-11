F1-Fansite.com

F1 boss plays down Ferrari quit threat

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing, Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari, FIA President Jean Todt, and Chase Carey, CEO and Executive Chairman of the Formula One Group on the grid during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Nov.11 - New supremo Chase Carey has played down the tension between the sport's owners Liberty Media and F1's most famous team Ferrari.

With Liberty wanting a different engine formula and also a budget cap for 2021, Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne responded by threatening to quit if the sport's new owners overly denigrate F1.

But Carey told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "There are no real differences between Ferrari's views and ours.

"Formula one is unique and the teams must be able to build original cars in the engine and chassis," he added.

However, the American said he is determined to implement what he considers to be important reforms for F1.

"We want more teams to fight for victory, and for success to depend upon how they spend money, not on how much money they spend," said Carey.

"Uncertainty about the outcome of a race is fundamental to making any category of motor sport attractive for spectators."

One thought on “F1 boss plays down Ferrari quit threat

  1. Ha

    This is written so we can't hear his nervous laughs and terrified eyes. If the red cars leave. F1 dies and in the past it was just the old man making threats. Now it's shareholders.

    Reply

