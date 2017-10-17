F1 News

F1 betting markets you should know about

There is no doubt that Formula 1 is one of the most exciting, lucrative, and high octane sporting events the world has ever known.

For speed freaks, testosterone heads, and petrol junkies everywhere- it is truly an event not to be missed. It is also one of the most popular sports for betting on as the chance of winning money adds an extra dimension of fun to the whole affair.

If you’re someone who actively bets on Formula 1 races, whether through your own money or through the Formula 1 free bets, you might already be aware of the basic Formula 1 betting markets. Let’s go over some of them briefly to refresh your knowledge.

Drivers’ Championship

A large number of Formula 1 fans punt on the possible World Championship winner at the start of the Formula 1 season. In fact, this market is open all through the F1 season.

Constructors’ Championship

People who are more interested in the creators of the F1 cars than the drivers instead, can bet on the team they expect to be at the top position at the end of the racing year.

Grand Prix winner

Whenever a racing weekend comes around, punters get the choice of placing several different bets. The most obvious one is to do with the Grand Prix winner.

Apart from that, you can also bet who you expect to start from the pole position, and which driver will score the fastest lap in the race.

Top three

You can even bet on the possibility of a driver finishing among the top 3, hence earning himself a podium finish. Other than that, there is also the option to bet on a driver earning some points or not.

A large number of bookies offer special boosted prices in an effort to make more number of F1 fans to punt with them.

Combination bets

You can even place a combination bet involving two different bets – let’s say, a driver winning a race and also recording the fastest lap. Such bets allow you to gamble on your favourite driver at a far more appealing price.

First to drop out

Although unfortunate, a good number of bookmakers provide a bet on which driver or car will be the first one to drop out of the race too. What more, you can even punt on whether the safety car will come into play or not. And if it does, how many times.

Race match bets

The past few years have seen addition of a large number of new betting markets in Formula 1 racing. A popular

one among them is the race match bet wherein you must predict which one of the two drivers will beat the other.

Final word

All these new betting markets are expected to gain huge popularity in the coming years as more and more punters become aware where they can make maximum money in the F1 betting. Nothing denying that F1 experts always stand a better chance to score huge betting wins, it isn’t impossible for you too, if you devote considerable time to it.

Please note, consistently winning at Formula 1 betting requires regular testing and perfecting different betting strategies, rather than just opting for some random options, based on nothing but your gut feel.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.