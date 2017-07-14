Ericsson: Sauber-Honda engine deal in doubt

Jul.14 - Marcus Ericsson has admitted the identity of Sauber's engine supplier for 2018 is in doubt.
Earlier, the Swiss team inked a contract to become Honda's first F1 customer, but rumours suggest the deal could now be scrapped.
"To be honest, a lot has happened over the past few days," Swedish driver Ericsson said.
"Frederic (Vasseur)'s first priority is to look into the matter."
Asked if he would be happy with a Honda engine next year, Ericsson answered: "If Honda is 100 per cent focused on success, then it's good for Sauber. Otherwise not.
"I understand the question, but I don't really know what to think of it," he added.
Meanwhile, amid speculation Ericsson is too closely linked to Sauber's new owners, incoming boss Vasseur told L'Equipe: "The future of a team should not depend on a single driver.
"I will have the last word on the driver question in the future," he said.
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.