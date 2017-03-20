F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Ericsson: Haas is team closest to Sauber

F1 News

Ericsson: Haas is team closest to Sauber

Marcus Ericsson (SWE), Sauber F1 Team. Circuit de Catalunya. Test 2 day 4.

Mar.20 - Marcus Ericsson says he is not sure where Sauber will line up on the 2017 grid.

Most observers think the small Swiss team, which almost joined Manor in collapsing recently, will bring up the rear starting in Melbourne this weekend.

When asked where Sauber really is, driver Ericsson - whose sponsors are reportedly linked with the team's new owners - told Blick: "That's the million dollar question for all of us.

"Nobody has the answer. But the tests encouraged us, because Honda and Renault had their problems with reliability, even if we are far from where we want to go," said the Swede.

"I think Haas is the closest to us, but forecasts are very difficult after only eight days of testing," he added.

However, it's no surprise that when asked what his wish for 2017 would be, the answer is finance-related.

"The money should be distributed more equitably," said Ericsson. "At the moment it's not fair, because for a good show, everybody is needed and the manufacturers come and go when they want."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win 2 F1GP Tickets for free!!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Which 2017 F1 car looks the best?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls