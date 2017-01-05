F1-Fansite.com

Ecclestone wants Schumacher name back in F1

Jan.5 - Bernie Ecclestone says he hopes F1 legend Michael Schumacher's teenage son makes it all the way to formula one.

Mick Schumacher, 17, is stepping up from Formula 4 to the ultra-competitive European F3 series this year, which was the category that launched Max Verstappen and so many other top drivers' careers.

Asked by Germany's Sport Bild if he would like to see young Mick on the grid, Ecclestone answered: "If he is anywhere near as good as his father, why not?

"It would be good for formula one if the name Schumacher was with us again," he added.

