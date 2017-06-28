F1 News

Ecclestone tells Ferrari to sign Alonso

Jun.28 - Bernie Ecclestone has advised Ferrari to consider a familiar face if it has a vacancy to fill for 2018.

Fernando Alonso's manager Flavio Briatore has said this week that, although the Spaniard appeared to burn his Ferrari bridges, the 35-year-old in fact only ever clashed with departed boss Marco Mattiacci.

So when asked who Ferrari should sign if the team has a vacancy for 2018, former F1 supremo Ecclestone answered: "Alonso, of course.

"He is one of the best F1 drivers of all time," he told the Spanish newspaper ABC.

Meanwhile, Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Ferrari has in fact got a 'verbal agreement' in place with Daniel Ricciardo in the event Sebastian Vettel leaves Maranello.

