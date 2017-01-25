F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Ecclestone offices 'too small' for F1

F1 News

Ecclestone offices 'too small' for F1

Jan.25 - F1 will relocate from Bernie Ecclestone's current offices in London, new CEO Chase Carey has announced.

Speaking to the media as he swept into power, replacing long-time F1 'supremo' Ecclestone, Carey said: "We will not be able to run the business from Bernie's offices. They are too small."

Replacing Ecclestone, 86, are Carey and managing directors Ross Brawn (sport) and Sean Bratches (commercial).

Referring to Ecclestone's 6 Princes Gate, Knightsbridge headquarters, Carey told the Daily Mail: "There isn't even room there for me now. We will find somewhere else.

"I am living here most of the time in an apartment in central London, and formula one will still be based in the United Kingdom."

Sources report that although Ecclestone said he is being "deposed" but staying on board as honorary chairman, the diminutive Briton was still at work this week.

Carey said: "It will be up to us where and when his advice is of help and appropriate."

And he told the Sun newspaper: "Bernie is a one-man team -- it was not right in today's world."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls