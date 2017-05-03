Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Ecclestone happy with Ferrari-Mercedes fight

F1 News

Ecclestone happy with Ferrari-Mercedes fight

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Chinese GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Chinese GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton; Ferrari Sebastian Vettel

May 3 - Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone says the best thing about the sport's new era is that there is finally a fight at the front.

Invited as a guest of the respective promoters, despite only now having a hands-off role, the 86-year-old was present in both Bahrain and Russia recently.

He credits the success of the Sochi race to controversial Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"I remember when I first came here and I was discouraged," the Izestia news agency quotes Ecclestone as saying.

"I was not completely sure Russia would be able to build such a great track, but I relaxed after the guarantees given to me by Vladimir Putin. I know that your president only takes informed decisions," he added.

"He will be remembered as a great president, who does a lot for his country and for world peace," Ecclestone said.

He said he is sure Sochi will stay on the calendar beyond its 2025 contract, but confirmed reports that talks about a night race have now ended.

"We had the idea but I don't know if it's worth it. The TV pictures from Sochi in the afternoon are wonderful and everything is organised at a very high level, so there's no need to change," said Ecclestone.

Finally, Ecclestone spoke about the 2017 season, in which changes he presided over last year came into fruition in the form of the current, faster cars.

And at the front, Mercedes finally has a challenger in Ferrari.

"I think Sebastian (Vettel) and Lewis (Hamilton) will continue to fight for first place," said Ecclestone. "It will be a very interesting fight.

"This year, Ferrari is really back in the fight for the top places, and that's very good news. Fans were very tired of Mercedes' domination of recent years, and increased competition helps the promoters to sell more tickets," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will be Hamilton's team mate in 2018

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls