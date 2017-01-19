F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Ecclestone to exit as FIA approves F1 buyout

F1 News

Ecclestone to exit as FIA approves F1 buyout

Bernie Ecclestone
Bernie Ecclestone

Jan.19 - The final hurdle has been cleared as Liberty Media races towards completing its takeover of formula one.

Earlier this week, shareholders of the US media tycoon John Malone's company approved the buyout, saying the last hurdle would be the FIA's green light.

That was achieved on Wednesday, during an extraordinary meeting of the World Motor Sport Council in Geneva.

The FIA, which will retain its controversial 1pc ownership share, said it believes Liberty "is clearly well positioned to ensure the continued development of its pinnacle championship".

The future of F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, however, is less clear.

As Wednesday's news broke, the Telegraph reported that 86-year-old Ecclestone will be "eased aside" in the new Liberty era.

The newspaper said Ecclestone wanted to keep his role for up to three more years, "but so far all Liberty's rhetoric has been about making a clean break with the past".

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Subscribers can win a 2017 Photo Calendar!.
Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Who would you choose for Rosberg's seat?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls