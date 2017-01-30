F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Ecclestone denies 'breakaway' series claims

F1 News

Ecclestone denies 'breakaway' series claims

Bernie Ecclestone
Bernie Ecclestone

Jan.28 - Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has denied reports he is planning to set up a 'breakaway' series.

Authoritative sources had hinted at the 86-year-old's move, perhaps bolstered by his long-time associate Flavio Briatore who told La Gazzetta dello Sport this week that Liberty ousting Ecclestone was "not very smart".

But in a statement on Friday, Ecclestone denied the reports outright.

"I have built the championship over the last nearly 50 years, which is something I am proud of, and the last thing I want is to see it damaged," he said.

The Briton did, however, express some regret that while he had to always chase "financial results" for CVC, new owner Liberty Media now intends to "put money back into the sport".

"I would have loved the luxury of what Chase Carey is able to do," Ecclestone said.

"I hope the F1 supporters appreciate this as Chase intends to put money back into the sport.

"I am very touched by the support and thanks that I have received from the people that I have dealt with over the years," he concluded.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book F1 Tickets Australian F1 GP Australia '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Chinese F1 GP China '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Spanish F1 GP Spain '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Austrian F1 GP Austria '1720% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Belgium '1711% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% discountBook Now
Book F1 Tickets Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1710% discountBook Now

Polls

Should Schumi's family tell more about his health status?

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls