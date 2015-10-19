F1 News

Ecclestone defends 'opinions' after pro-Putin interview

Oct.19 - Bernie Ecclestone has defended airing his "opinions" in a controversial interview with Russian state-funded television RT.

Just as his sport makes to the trek to Austin for this weekend's action, the F1 supremo ruffled feathers by publicly backing Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"(He is) super. I'm his best supporter," Ecclestone, 84, said.

Putin is in the spotlight at present, and particularly in the US, for his intervention in Syria, but Ecclestone said: "I don't think Russia is concerned about the West.

"Maybe the West is concerned, and they should be," he added.

Ecclestone said he thinks there is "No place for democracy" anywhere in the world, and then admitted he is "not very enthusiastic" about America in general.

"The biggest problem with them (the US) is that they believe they are the greatest sort of power in the world," said the Briton.

"Believe, not in reality. It's a belief," Ecclestone clarified.

When asked about the controversial interview and the media response it triggered, Ecclestone told The Times: "I have opinions like anyone else.

"He (Putin) put on a good grand prix for us, so I have no problem with him at all."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.