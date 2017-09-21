F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Earthquake hits Mexico before October F1 race

F1 News

Earthquake hits Mexico before October F1 race

Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 on the drivers parade. Mexican Grand Prix 2016
Sergio Perez (MEX) Sahara Force India F1 on the drivers parade. Mexican Grand Prix 2016

Sep.21 - A dark cloud has moved above Mexico, just over a month before the country is scheduled to host its grand prix.

Over 200 lives have been lost as buildings crumbled around greater Mexico City, where the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is due to welcome F1 late next month.

Sergio Perez, F1's only Mexican driver, announced on Twitter that he is donating $170,000 towards the earthquake relief effort.

"I'm deeply concerned about what my country is going through," he said. "It's time to be united."

Indeed, football stadiums as well as the F1 circuit are being used as humanitarian staging areas as authorities deal with the crisis caused by the magnitude 7.1 quake.

The famous Estadio Azteca football stadium, meanwhile, has reportedly been damaged, but a spokesman for the Mexican grand prix denied the Mexico City circuit is also affected.

There were some reports of damage, including to the asphalt on the main straight, but "various good sources say the venue is in good condition", the Spanish newspaper AS reported.

The F1 track's media spokesman confirmed: "Everything is in good condition, although there were reports of damage.

"Further reviews together with the authorities will be carried out to verify that this is so," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Japan '17 Available Book Now
USA '17 Available Book Now
Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Abu Dhabi '17 Available Book Now
Australia '18 Available Book Now
Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Monaco '18 Available Book Now
Canada '18 Available Book Now
Austria '18 20% Discount Book Now
UK '18 Available Book Now
Germany '18 29% Discount Book Now
Hungary '18 20% Discount Book Now
Belgium '18 15% Discount Book Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close