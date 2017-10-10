F1 News

Early bird tickets 30% discount German GP 2018

Dramatic 2017 season has positive effect on early bird ticket sales for the 2018 Formula 1 German Grand Prix.

The thrilling 2017 Formula 1 season has seen a noticeable increase in early bird ticket sales for next year’s 2018 Formula 1 German Grand Prix when F1 returns to the famous Hockenheimring on the weekend of July 20-22nd, 2018* after a two year absence. With 25,000 tickets already sold, the German promoter indicated earlier this week that this equates to an approximate 30% increase in sales compared to the same stage for the 2016 German Grand Prix. During this first phase of ticket sales fans were able to benefit from special early bird discounts which have clearly contributed to this positive start to the sales campaign.

This season’s on track excitement, in particular the shoot-out for the driver’s title between two multiple world champions - Lewis Hamilton and especially local hero, Sebastian Vettel - has certainly resulted in a higher demand for tickets compared to previous years. In addition, the ardent Dutch support for Max Verstappen is a major contributing factor to the increased ticket sales, further aided by his amazing win in Malaysia and runner-up position in Japan.

Georg Seiler, CEO of Hockenheim-Ring GmbH commented on these positive developments: “This year’s exciting F1 season is most definitely helping our early bird sales numbers. There appears to be a renewed excitement and anticipation for the German Grand Prix in 2018 amongst motorsport fans. We are already seeing a vast increase in the multitude of fan engagement activities taking place around this year’s Formula One Grands Prix under the new ownership, something that helps bring Formula One closer to the motorsport community. In this spirit, we are excited to deliver an amazing weekend for the thousands of F1 fans coming to Hockenheim next July.”

Ticket sale increase amongst our junior motorsport fans

October marks the beginning of our second Early- Bird Phase. So far there are still tickets available in all categories. Following its success in 2016, there are once again special tickets available for our young supporters. As such, reduced ticket prices for Junior fans will be on offer again for the 2018 race weekend. Children up to the age of 6 will gain free entrance (no seat allocation) while under 16’s will only pay €45 a seat for a Sunday only ticket, and €50 for a full weekend ticket. Please note, this offer does not extend to the South Stand Upper Tier.

Grandstand Hopping on Friday

On the Friday of the race weekend, all grandstand ticket holders will have the opportunity to watch the race from several viewpoints. This provides fans with a free choice of seating on the open Grandstands, meaning they will benefit from being able to experience the thrilling high-speed action at various points of the classic circuit throughout the day. This ‘Grandstand-Hopping’ will not require allocated seating for a range of chosen areas on the track. For those fans who prefer to have the same seating arrangements for each day, there are plenty of specific seats available on most grandstands with the added bonus that should they wish to explore the circuit, they can still change seats on the Friday.

Full access to the General Admissions area is also included in the weekend ticket for all three days which is a great benefit to any fans who wish to experience the action from within the world renowned Motodrom as well as along the different high-speed sections of the track.

Furthermore, and for the very first time in Germany, Hockenheimring is proud to present the new official F1 Fanzone with new racing simulators. On top of that a world class off-track entertainment programme will be on offer to all fans throughout the weekend, something that previous race goers at the Hockenheimring can attest to!

Early-Bird Phase 2: from October 2017

The beginning of this month marks the Early-Bird Phase 2, in which motorsport enthusiasts can still benefit from ticket promotions until December 31st, 2017. Tickets in all categories are still available. You can book your Formula 1 tickets via our online ticket shop.

