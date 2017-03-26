F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Drivers happy with '8G' new-generation F1 cars

F1 News

Drivers happy with '8G' new-generation F1 cars

Team photo Australian GP F1/2017

Mar.26 - F1 drivers say the cars of 2017 are living up to expectations.

Laptimes in qualifying were far from the predictions of 4-5 seconds per lap faster, but Max Verstappen said that kind of speed can be expected on circuits other than Melbourne.

So when asked if the 'new' F1 is on track, the Dutchman said: "In terms of driving, yes.

"The cars are faster, it's nice to drive them. The high speed corners are exciting."

But Verstappen warned that overtaking may be rare in 2017, with the excitement on Sunday in Australia perhaps limited to a fight for the first corner between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel.

"The races will be more boring," he said. "Tomorrow, whoever leads in the first corner will win for sure."

However, the cars are obviously and visibly faster and harder to drive.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, for instance, crashed in qualifying, and Romain Grosjean confirmed that the Australian was not alone in struggling to handle his car.

"We are going through the corners at an insane speed compared to the last seasons," said the Haas driver.

In fact, the Frenchman sensationally claimed that cornering speeds in Melbourne are getting close to 8G.

"Coping with this is not easy for the driver and the car," he said.

Even Fernando Alonso, who is otherwise frustrated with his situation at McLaren-Honda, is happy with the new F1.

"We can see that the veterans are out front and the rookies behind, because it's more difficult to drive," he said.

As for the risk of drivers losing control of their cars, Alonso joked: "Last year I think we had four seconds to recover -- you could have a coffee while you were doing it.

"These cars are in another category."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
Read more about F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous F1 item
 Next F1 item »

Latest F1 News posts:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

Buy F1 MerchandiseBuy F1 Merchandise of your favourite driver or team.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Chinese F1 GP China '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% discountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now

Polls

Who was the best rookie in Australia?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls