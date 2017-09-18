Drivers Comments 2017 Singapore GP

"What a day," Lewis said. "When it started raining when I woke up, I was thinking, 'fantastic', because it's a very difficult circuit on which to overtake.
"Being fifth, knowing that the Red Bulls and the Ferraris were so quick on a grippy circuit, being dry, I knew it would be very, very difficult to progress from fifth place.
"But, it began to rain just as I started, which was a real blessing. I love to drive in those conditions."
"I felt like I had a good start, but I think Kimi (Räikkönen) had an incredible launch and then I saw this commotion happening. I was alongside Daniel. I had a great Turn 1 and came out behind Sebastian (Vettel).
"I couldn't really see what had happened behind. And then I came out of Turn 3 and I was just excited to race Sebastian. I was like: 'it's on; I'm ready.' But then he had a problem with the car and he lost control. Then I was in the lead."
"We often shred our Intermediate tyres and the Red Bulls are usually very good on them, so today was just about making sure we managed them to the maximum.
"I was able to keep them cool and not have any degradation. Even at the end when I pitted I still had life left in the tyres, which is very, very rare.
"The car seemed to work in those trickier, cooler conditions. I'm happy with the performance from myself and Valtteri did a fantastic job as well, to really solidify some really great points."
"The rain made it all pretty hectic today. Everyone was in the same boat though and we hadn't driven in the wet here before so it's all about switching on early, being aware of the situation and trying to adapt as quickly as you can.
My start was quite slow off the line. In hindsight it was probably a good thing, because it allowed the chaos to unfold in front of me. Then in the first few laps I felt we were okay in the wet but then I felt we were a bit harsh on the tyres.
Even when we pitted and had fresher tyres, we couldn't really make an impact on Lewis. The team was asking me to manage the gears through the race and after I learned we had a leak and were losing oil pressure in the gearbox from early on. Of course I came here to win and really wanted it, but second place is great and I'm not going to complain about it."
"Today shows that anything is possible - that is racing," said Valtteri. "I think under normal circumstances it would have been extremely difficult for us to be on the podium. But today, everything really came to us, and we got very lucky.
"In the dry, the car was performing better than expected and the pace was very good for Lewis and me; in the wet, I struggled a bit more than him.
"It's nice to bring a trophy home after what has been a tricky weekend for me. But all in all it was a nearly perfect race for us as a team.
"There are still six races to go so everything is still wide open. We have been struggling quite a bit this weekend, so we need to make sure we learn from it for the future."
"WOW! What a day, what a result! I'd say this is probably my best day in Formula 1 up until now!
After a weekend with so much media attention, to put together a perfect weekend and finish the race in P4 is just amazing. To start the race on intermediate tyres, then switch to the supersoft - where I struggled a bit during the first laps - and then make it to the end without losing positions is just the perfect way to celebrate a difficult weekend...
it's definitely one I will always remember! I have to say that the most difficult part of the race for me was the start of my stint on the supersoft – it was not easy at all! I tried to do my best during the out-lap but Hulkenberg managed to overcut me...
Luckily for me he then had a problem and from then onwards it was all about defending from Checo, who had been faster than us on Friday and also was on ultras! It was very difficult to keep him behind, looking in my mirrors the whole time, but in the end we did it! I had my flight booked to go back home tonight, but I'm definitely cancelling this – we need to celebrate this excellent result all together, this team have also done an amazing job this weekend... Thank you!"
"I’m really pleased to come away from such a challenging evening with fifth place. So many things happened during the race, especially on lap one when it was so difficult to see anything because of the spray. At the same time, I’m a little disappointed that we missed out on a podium because I think the second safety car period didn’t help our strategy.
We started the race on the full wet tyre, but we had to switch early to the intermediate tyres under the Safety Car and I lost valuable track position. Even so, it’s still a great day and a good recovery after a difficult qualifying session yesterday. This result helps our fourth position in the championship and continues my record of always scoring points in Singapore.”
“I’m so happy, it’s been a long time coming but today everything fell into place. It was a tricky race with the drama at the start and the heavy rain but the circumstances put us in a good place to score some points.
We had a good strategy, good pit stops and the car was good in the wet conditions. The next race should be even better.”
“To race under the rain at the beginning was definitely not easy, so my main focus was just to stay out of trouble, which we managed to do. From that point on, I just managed my own race.
“I think seventh place was really the best it was going to get for me today. Sixth was perhaps on the cards at one point, but it didn’t work out at my second pit-stop. After that, i just focused on getting everything I could from the car and maximising the performance.
“Getting a couple of points means we finish our weekend on a high.”
I think it was a fantastic race. It was raining at the beginning so to capitalise on the start, overtake, and really come through the field due to others making mistakes was fantastic in tricky conditions.
Then after that, we ran a steady race. We kept cool. I made one mistake letting Vandoorne by. I just locked up into Turn 7 and he got past but all-in-all, a fantastic result and four points for the team.
“I’m very happy for all of us, especially after a difficult weekend where we knew we didn’t really have the pace. We chose to start on intermediates, which was ballsy. It was tricky, initially. After everyone pitted, it was the right tire to be on, so I was pretty happy with my choice. We swapped to the slicks maybe one lap too late.
I think Kevin did a better job than I did in pitting for the ultrasofts. From there I had a strong battle. I tried to go for (Lance) Stroll. He hit the wall once and I thought that was it, but it wasn’t hard enough to get any damage, so he kept going and didn’t make any other mistakes, so I couldn’t pass. Mentally it was a tough race. The conditions were horrendous, initially. You couldn’t see anything. I’m very happy we’ve scored points here.”
“I am not happy to come away with just tenth place, but at least we’re leaving behind a very difficult weekend – it’s not the best way to celebrate my birthday. I made a very good start, but I struggled on both the wet tyres and the intermediates. This wasn’t the case in Monza, where I was much more comfortable in the rain, but something wasn’t working and I don’t know why.
This dragged me behind some slower cars. After the track had dried, I had good pace but I just couldn’t overtake the cars I was chasing. It’s just very difficult to find an overtaking opportunity here. It’s good to rescue a point in the end, but we wanted much more than that. We have to analyse what went wrong and come back stronger in Malaysia.”
I’m disappointed with my race. First of all, I started on the wrong tyres which was my decision, but I think in that moment you never know what is going to happen. Many cars decided the same as me, some others different, it was my mistake. Then I was nowhere on the track, I was very slow.
When the safety car was out I asked to stop but the team decided to stay out. They were saying that maybe the track would dry. I was at the back so it was my only chance in the race. In the end, I stayed out.
I was so slow and my race was finished. I’m disappointed for my race but not for the team because Lance managed to score points. At the end, it could have been worse, looking at where we started the race, so not bad for the team but a disaster for me.
“It was quite a chaotic race for me. As the track slowly started to dry, we decided to stay out on wet tyres and wait for the opportunity to change to a set of dry tyres, as soon as the track conditions would allow.
However, the track did not dry up as quickly as we had anticipated, and the change to intermediate tyres was too late. Later on during the race, I lost more and more time due to many consecutive blue flags.”
“I was gutted not to see the checkered flag. It’s very frustrating, but it happens sometimes. It was tough out there, but it was fun. It was challenging, but good on Formula One for letting us race and not having to start behind a safety car.
“I was getting heat into my tires again, because obviously I’d gotten out early on the tires and lost a bit of temperature, so they were building up. I was asked to swap, then I lost another position letting Romain past and getting wet tires. Then we had an issue, so in the end it didn’t matter.”
“It was a difficult race for me today, especially due to the weather conditions we had to work with here in Singapore. I had an ok pace in the beginning, and was able to keep up with my direct competition.
I then lost a lot of time due to an incident in one of the pitstops. I was pushing hard to make up for lost time, and went a bit over the limit. Unfortunately, that caused me to spin out of the race. Overall, a disappointment.”
"What a shame. Unfortunately I made a mistake and missed a good opportunity of scoring a good result today.
I managed to overtake Magnussen and straight after that I locked my front wheel and went straight into the wall... I didn't expect this to happen so. It's very disappointing, but this is how it is sometimes."
“My start was brilliant. The car did an amazing launch and I managed to gain several positions, up to third place, but after that we were in the wrong place at the wrong time. I wasn’t aware of what was happening on the inside, all I know is that at Turn One some cars crashed and hit us. In that situation, you are just a passenger, there’s nothing you can do.
“Unfortunately, that hit was too much for our car. From the cockpit you don’t understand how much damage there is, but the car didn’t feel great, it had a lot of oversteer so I asked the team what was the damage but they were not completely sure because they’d lost the telemetry. At the end, we had some electrical problems and we had to stop.
“These things sometimes happen in motor racing and unfortunately it happened to us today. We had so much hope for this race, and in wet conditions we are very strong so the disappointment is even bigger.
“Despite my disappointment this evening, it’s actually been a positive and fun weekend - the team has done an outstanding job and I’ll be hoping for better luck in Sepang in a fortnight’s time.”
“I had an average start and then I moved slightly to the left trying to defend my position from Max. Then I got bumped on one side as Kimi’s car hit me. I’m not sure what happened.
I span at turn 3, but that’s because the car was damaged already. Today we were on the wrong side of the track, which doesn’t help. But there is nothing we can do now and for sure it is bitter, and it’s a pity we couldn’t show our pace today; but we have other races ahead of us and I am sure there will be more opportunities for us.”
"My start was a little bit better than Seb and I think he saw that so he tried to move to the left to squeeze me out of the line a bit but he did not know Kimi was on my other side. I think it wasn't the smartest move and you can't make excuses for it when you are fighting for a world championship.
Kimi had a great start and was alongside me very quickly, I didn't try and defend that as I knew it would be a long race, he then started to squeeze me also, at which point there wasn't a lot I could do. The rear wheels are wider than the front so I was locked in the sandwich with no way out, even when I braked.
If I made a mistake myself I would be upset or angry but there was nothing I could do today. We all lost out in the end so we all experienced some pain rather than someone making a mistake and then being able to carry on. We have to take the positives from the weekend, we were quick in qualifying and the practice sessions with good potential going into the race, we can hold onto this and move on to the next race."
“At the start I had a very good jump, then I got hit; that was the end of our race. I don’t think I could have really done anything differently to avoid it, apart from doing a bad start and not being there.
It’s a pity, one of those things you pay a big price for. Whatever the cause or the issue, it doesn’t change the end result unfortunately. We go to the next races ready to fight and do our best.”
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!
We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.
Drivers Comments 2017 Singapore GP
We have collected all drivers comments for you. So you can read all F1 drivers 2017 Singapore Grand Prix quotes and comments on one page.
Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes (1st)
"What a day," Lewis said. "When it started raining when I woke up, I was thinking, 'fantastic', because it's a very difficult circuit on which to overtake.
"Being fifth, knowing that the Red Bulls and the Ferraris were so quick on a grippy circuit, being dry, I knew it would be very, very difficult to progress from fifth place.
"But, it began to rain just as I started, which was a real blessing. I love to drive in those conditions."
"I felt like I had a good start, but I think Kimi (Räikkönen) had an incredible launch and then I saw this commotion happening. I was alongside Daniel. I had a great Turn 1 and came out behind Sebastian (Vettel).
"I couldn't really see what had happened behind. And then I came out of Turn 3 and I was just excited to race Sebastian. I was like: 'it's on; I'm ready.' But then he had a problem with the car and he lost control. Then I was in the lead."
"We often shred our Intermediate tyres and the Red Bulls are usually very good on them, so today was just about making sure we managed them to the maximum.
"I was able to keep them cool and not have any degradation. Even at the end when I pitted I still had life left in the tyres, which is very, very rare.
"The car seemed to work in those trickier, cooler conditions. I'm happy with the performance from myself and Valtteri did a fantastic job as well, to really solidify some really great points."
Daniel Ricciardo - Red Bull Racing (2nd)
Daniel Ricciardo
"The rain made it all pretty hectic today. Everyone was in the same boat though and we hadn't driven in the wet here before so it's all about switching on early, being aware of the situation and trying to adapt as quickly as you can.
My start was quite slow off the line. In hindsight it was probably a good thing, because it allowed the chaos to unfold in front of me. Then in the first few laps I felt we were okay in the wet but then I felt we were a bit harsh on the tyres.
Even when we pitted and had fresher tyres, we couldn't really make an impact on Lewis. The team was asking me to manage the gears through the race and after I learned we had a leak and were losing oil pressure in the gearbox from early on. Of course I came here to win and really wanted it, but second place is great and I'm not going to complain about it."
Valtteri Bottas - Mercedes (3rd)
Valtteri Bottas
"Today shows that anything is possible - that is racing," said Valtteri. "I think under normal circumstances it would have been extremely difficult for us to be on the podium. But today, everything really came to us, and we got very lucky.
"In the dry, the car was performing better than expected and the pace was very good for Lewis and me; in the wet, I struggled a bit more than him.
"It's nice to bring a trophy home after what has been a tricky weekend for me. But all in all it was a nearly perfect race for us as a team.
"There are still six races to go so everything is still wide open. We have been struggling quite a bit this weekend, so we need to make sure we learn from it for the future."
Carlos Sainz - Toro Rosso (4th)
Carlos Sainz
"WOW! What a day, what a result! I'd say this is probably my best day in Formula 1 up until now!
After a weekend with so much media attention, to put together a perfect weekend and finish the race in P4 is just amazing. To start the race on intermediate tyres, then switch to the supersoft - where I struggled a bit during the first laps - and then make it to the end without losing positions is just the perfect way to celebrate a difficult weekend...
it's definitely one I will always remember! I have to say that the most difficult part of the race for me was the start of my stint on the supersoft – it was not easy at all! I tried to do my best during the out-lap but Hulkenberg managed to overcut me...
Luckily for me he then had a problem and from then onwards it was all about defending from Checo, who had been faster than us on Friday and also was on ultras! It was very difficult to keep him behind, looking in my mirrors the whole time, but in the end we did it! I had my flight booked to go back home tonight, but I'm definitely cancelling this – we need to celebrate this excellent result all together, this team have also done an amazing job this weekend... Thank you!"
Sergio Perez - Force India (5th)
Sergio Perez
"I’m really pleased to come away from such a challenging evening with fifth place. So many things happened during the race, especially on lap one when it was so difficult to see anything because of the spray. At the same time, I’m a little disappointed that we missed out on a podium because I think the second safety car period didn’t help our strategy.
We started the race on the full wet tyre, but we had to switch early to the intermediate tyres under the Safety Car and I lost valuable track position. Even so, it’s still a great day and a good recovery after a difficult qualifying session yesterday. This result helps our fourth position in the championship and continues my record of always scoring points in Singapore.”
Jolyon Palmer - Renault (6th)
Jolyon Palmer
“I’m so happy, it’s been a long time coming but today everything fell into place. It was a tricky race with the drama at the start and the heavy rain but the circumstances put us in a good place to score some points.
We had a good strategy, good pit stops and the car was good in the wet conditions. The next race should be even better.”
Stoffel Vandoorne - McLaren (7th)
Stoffel Vandoorne
“That was definitely an eventful race!
“To race under the rain at the beginning was definitely not easy, so my main focus was just to stay out of trouble, which we managed to do. From that point on, I just managed my own race.
“I think seventh place was really the best it was going to get for me today. Sixth was perhaps on the cards at one point, but it didn’t work out at my second pit-stop. After that, i just focused on getting everything I could from the car and maximising the performance.
“Getting a couple of points means we finish our weekend on a high.”
Lance Stroll - Williams (8th)
Lance Stroll
I think it was a fantastic race. It was raining at the beginning so to capitalise on the start, overtake, and really come through the field due to others making mistakes was fantastic in tricky conditions.
Then after that, we ran a steady race. We kept cool. I made one mistake letting Vandoorne by. I just locked up into Turn 7 and he got past but all-in-all, a fantastic result and four points for the team.
Romain Grosjean - Haas (9th)
Romain Grosjean
“I’m very happy for all of us, especially after a difficult weekend where we knew we didn’t really have the pace. We chose to start on intermediates, which was ballsy. It was tricky, initially. After everyone pitted, it was the right tire to be on, so I was pretty happy with my choice. We swapped to the slicks maybe one lap too late.
I think Kevin did a better job than I did in pitting for the ultrasofts. From there I had a strong battle. I tried to go for (Lance) Stroll. He hit the wall once and I thought that was it, but it wasn’t hard enough to get any damage, so he kept going and didn’t make any other mistakes, so I couldn’t pass. Mentally it was a tough race. The conditions were horrendous, initially. You couldn’t see anything. I’m very happy we’ve scored points here.”
Esteban Ocon - Force India (9th)
Esteban Ocon
“I am not happy to come away with just tenth place, but at least we’re leaving behind a very difficult weekend – it’s not the best way to celebrate my birthday. I made a very good start, but I struggled on both the wet tyres and the intermediates. This wasn’t the case in Monza, where I was much more comfortable in the rain, but something wasn’t working and I don’t know why.
This dragged me behind some slower cars. After the track had dried, I had good pace but I just couldn’t overtake the cars I was chasing. It’s just very difficult to find an overtaking opportunity here. It’s good to rescue a point in the end, but we wanted much more than that. We have to analyse what went wrong and come back stronger in Malaysia.”
Felipe Massa - Williams (11th)
Felipe Massa
I’m disappointed with my race. First of all, I started on the wrong tyres which was my decision, but I think in that moment you never know what is going to happen. Many cars decided the same as me, some others different, it was my mistake. Then I was nowhere on the track, I was very slow.
When the safety car was out I asked to stop but the team decided to stay out. They were saying that maybe the track would dry. I was at the back so it was my only chance in the race. In the end, I stayed out.
I was so slow and my race was finished. I’m disappointed for my race but not for the team because Lance managed to score points. At the end, it could have been worse, looking at where we started the race, so not bad for the team but a disaster for me.
Pascal Wehrlein - Sauber (12th)
Pascal Wehrlein
“It was quite a chaotic race for me. As the track slowly started to dry, we decided to stay out on wet tyres and wait for the opportunity to change to a set of dry tyres, as soon as the track conditions would allow.
However, the track did not dry up as quickly as we had anticipated, and the change to intermediate tyres was too late. Later on during the race, I lost more and more time due to many consecutive blue flags.”
Kevin Magnussen - Haas (retired by electronic issue)
Kevin Magnussen
“I was gutted not to see the checkered flag. It’s very frustrating, but it happens sometimes. It was tough out there, but it was fun. It was challenging, but good on Formula One for letting us race and not having to start behind a safety car.
“I was getting heat into my tires again, because obviously I’d gotten out early on the tires and lost a bit of temperature, so they were building up. I was asked to swap, then I lost another position letting Romain past and getting wet tires. Then we had an issue, so in the end it didn’t matter.”
Nico Hulkenberg - Renault (retired by engine issue)
Nico Hulkenberg
“It was a very disappointing race, you put in a lot of hard work throughout the weekend and then these things happen. It’s not great but it is a technical sport and a team sport.
Unfortunately we had some technical issues with the engine and we had to retire the car.”
Marcus Ericsson - Sauber (retired by crash)
Marcus Ericsson
“It was a difficult race for me today, especially due to the weather conditions we had to work with here in Singapore. I had an ok pace in the beginning, and was able to keep up with my direct competition.
I then lost a lot of time due to an incident in one of the pitstops. I was pushing hard to make up for lost time, and went a bit over the limit. Unfortunately, that caused me to spin out of the race. Overall, a disappointment.”
Daniil Kvyat - Toro Rosso (retired by crash)
Daniil Kvyat
"What a shame. Unfortunately I made a mistake and missed a good opportunity of scoring a good result today.
I managed to overtake Magnussen and straight after that I locked my front wheel and went straight into the wall... I didn't expect this to happen so. It's very disappointing, but this is how it is sometimes."
Fernando Alonso - McLaren (retired by collision damage)
Fernando Alonso
“My start was brilliant. The car did an amazing launch and I managed to gain several positions, up to third place, but after that we were in the wrong place at the wrong time. I wasn’t aware of what was happening on the inside, all I know is that at Turn One some cars crashed and hit us. In that situation, you are just a passenger, there’s nothing you can do.
“Unfortunately, that hit was too much for our car. From the cockpit you don’t understand how much damage there is, but the car didn’t feel great, it had a lot of oversteer so I asked the team what was the damage but they were not completely sure because they’d lost the telemetry. At the end, we had some electrical problems and we had to stop.
“These things sometimes happen in motor racing and unfortunately it happened to us today. We had so much hope for this race, and in wet conditions we are very strong so the disappointment is even bigger.
“Despite my disappointment this evening, it’s actually been a positive and fun weekend - the team has done an outstanding job and I’ll be hoping for better luck in Sepang in a fortnight’s time.”
Sebastian Vettel - Ferrari (retired by collision)
Sebastian Vettel
“I had an average start and then I moved slightly to the left trying to defend my position from Max. Then I got bumped on one side as Kimi’s car hit me. I’m not sure what happened.
I span at turn 3, but that’s because the car was damaged already. Today we were on the wrong side of the track, which doesn’t help. But there is nothing we can do now and for sure it is bitter, and it’s a pity we couldn’t show our pace today; but we have other races ahead of us and I am sure there will be more opportunities for us.”
Max Verstappen - Red Bull Racing (retired by collision)
Max Verstappen
"My start was a little bit better than Seb and I think he saw that so he tried to move to the left to squeeze me out of the line a bit but he did not know Kimi was on my other side. I think it wasn't the smartest move and you can't make excuses for it when you are fighting for a world championship.
Kimi had a great start and was alongside me very quickly, I didn't try and defend that as I knew it would be a long race, he then started to squeeze me also, at which point there wasn't a lot I could do. The rear wheels are wider than the front so I was locked in the sandwich with no way out, even when I braked.
If I made a mistake myself I would be upset or angry but there was nothing I could do today. We all lost out in the end so we all experienced some pain rather than someone making a mistake and then being able to carry on. We have to take the positives from the weekend, we were quick in qualifying and the practice sessions with good potential going into the race, we can hold onto this and move on to the next race."
Kimi Raikkonen - Ferrari (retired due to collision)
Kimi Raikkonen
“At the start I had a very good jump, then I got hit; that was the end of our race. I don’t think I could have really done anything differently to avoid it, apart from doing a bad start and not being there.
It’s a pity, one of those things you pay a big price for. Whatever the cause or the issue, it doesn’t change the end result unfortunately. We go to the next races ready to fight and do our best.”
Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.
Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!