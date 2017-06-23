F1 News

Driver atmosphere 'fine' at Force India

Jun.23 - Force India's drivers insist the atmosphere is "fine" following events in Montreal two weeks ago.

In Canada, despite reportedly being asked to move over for his teammate Esteban Ocon, Sergio Perez did not comply.

Perez denies a clear team order was actually issued, but he says of the relationship with Frenchman Ocon: "Everything is fine.

"The team is in a very good period, we are happy and we're looking forward to doing the best we can."

According to France's RMC Sport, Ocon agreed.

"Everything is fine between us," said the Frenchman. "Everything is calm. We are not kart drivers, we are professionals and our job is to fight on the track, not outside of the track."

