F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Doornbos 'happy to see Kubica back in F1'

F1 News

Doornbos 'happy to see Kubica back in F1'

Robert Kubica Private Test Day. Valencia, Spain. 6th June 2017
Robert Kubica Private Test Day. Valencia, Spain. 6th June 2017

Nov.21 - Robert Kubica's return to F1 next year is now set in stone.

That is the claim of the broadcaster RTL GP, echoing other sources including France's Canal Plus that claim the Pole has now inked a Williams contract for 2018.

RTL GP says the 32-year-old's contract is for 2018 and 2019.

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos, who is a pundit for F1 broadcaster Ziggo Sport Totaal, told the Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad: "I am happy to see Kubica back in F1."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Check out related topics:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now