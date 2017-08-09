F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Domenicali enjoying F1's 'open' 2017 season

F1 News

Domenicali enjoying F1's 'open' 2017 season

Stefano Domenicali
Stefano Domenicali

Aug.9 - Former Ferrari boss Stefano Domenicali has admitted he is crossing his fingers the Maranello marque can end its decade-long title drought this year.

The Italian was Ferrari team principal for six years until 2014, and now heads Lamborghini.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has linked Lamborghini with a future move into F1, and Domenicali agrees that the Italian brand is at least not ready for the ultra-modern technology of Formula E.

"Our priority is the technologies we already have," he told Italy's Autosprint.

"I do not see this step in the short term for any super sport brand but above all us. Formula E is interesting to many manufacturers but I think it's also complimentary to traditional motor sport," Domenicali added.

As for F1, Domenicali said he is happy to see his old team Ferrari doing so well in 2017.

"I see a much more interesting season than the last, with a totally open championship that can be decided in the last race," he said.

"And as an Italian, I really hope we get to the end with a result that repays the great passion surrounding Ferrari in our country."

Domenicali was also asked about the controversial Halo innovation for 2018, and said: "The federation is right to put safety first.

"I recall many innovations that had a negative public reaction, but I don't think anyone can question the usefulness, while the aesthetic issue will soon be forgotten," said the Italian, who doubles as the head of the FIA's single seater commission.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly
PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Race Discount
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17 50% Sold Out Book Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '17 75% Sold Out Book Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '17 30% Sold Out Book Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17 Available Book Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17 10% Discount Book Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17 Available Book Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '17 30% Discount Book Now
Book entrance Australia F1 GP Australia '18 Available Book Now
Book entrance Spain F1 GP Spain '18 20% Discount Book Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '18 Available Book Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close