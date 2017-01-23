F1-Fansite.com

Doctors sideline Wehrlein after rollover crash

Pascal Wehrlein
Pascal Wehrlein

Jan.23 - One month before winter testing begins, Pascal Wehrlein was sidelined by doctors following a scary crash at the annual Race of Champions event.

Held this year in Miami, the Race of Champions sees drivers from international series go head-to-head in various cars, including a bizarre three-wheeler.

Racing with a passenger on board at the weekend, Wehrlein flipped the car after making contact with a dividing barrier and his rival Felipe Massa.

The young German, who will switch from Manor to Sauber for 2017, was then sidelined by doctors "as a precautionary measure".

"I'd really like to race again and I feel fine, but the doctors have advised me to rest so of course I will take their advice," Wehrlein said.

"It's no more than mild discomfort but my real priority for the coming year is my formula one season."

Wehrlein, 22, was also quoted by the German news agency DPA: "Somehow I crashed at the end of the straight line with Felipe.

"What is important is that everyone is ok. The speeds are not too high and the cars are extremely safe," he added.

