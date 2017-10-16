F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Coulthard: Bottas must 'believe' he can catch up

F1 News

Coulthard: Bottas must 'believe' he can catch up

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Malaysian GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Malaysian GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas

Oct.16 - Former F1 driver David Coulthard has urged Valtteri Bottas to "work hard" to get back on terms with his teammate.

Not long after joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year, Finn Bottas appeared strong and he won in Russia and Austria.

But more recently, the 28-year-old has slumped.

"I experienced the same sort of difficult times when I was at McLaren with Mika (Hakkinen)," Coulthard, now a commentator for British television, told Ilta Sanomat newspaper.

"Valtteri just needs to work hard, find out where the gap to Lewis is and believe that he will be able to close it," the Scot added.

"Valtteri is a quick and talented driver," Coulthard continued. "As a person he is quiet and reserved, but he needs to think about his races and everything that brought him to this point and believe in himself.

"At the same time we also have to realise that he has one of the fastest ever drivers as his teammate."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
USA '17AvailableBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '17AvailableBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
UK '18AvailableBook Now
Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now