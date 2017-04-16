F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / 'Correlation' to blame for Red Bull problems

F1 News

'Correlation' to blame for Red Bull problems

Max Verstappen driving the (33) Red Bull Racing Red Bull-TAG Heuer RB13 TAG Heuer on track during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 26, 2017 in Melbourne.
Max Verstappen driving the (33) Red Bull Racing Red Bull-TAG Heuer RB13 TAG Heuer on track during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park on March 26, 2017 in Melbourne.

Apr.16 - Mismatching data has been identified as the cause of Red Bull's problems early in 2017.

Despite Adrian Newey's reputation with changing regulations, the energy drink owned team is at least a second per lap off Mercedes and Ferrari's pace.

However, the gap looks smaller in Bahrain.

"We have understood our chassis problems," team official Dr Helmut Marko is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport. "But we need to wait until Barcelona for the solution."

And team boss Christian Horner says the cause of the issues has also been found.

"For the first time in a long time, the correlation between CFD, the wind tunnel and the race track does not match. We get three different sets of data," he said.

The resulting car surprised much of the paddock for its lack of aerodynamic appendages and visual complexity.

"We are too fast on the straights," Marko admits, referring to low drag but also low downforce.

The Austrian has said the Spanish GP-spec Red Bull will be a "new car".

Horner agrees: "The step will be significant."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who performed worst in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls