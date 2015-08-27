F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Chilton on Haas shortlist for 2016

F1 News

Chilton on Haas shortlist for 2016

Max Chilton
max-chilton

Aug.27 - Max Chilton has counted himself among the drivers shortlisted to race for the new American outfit Haas in 2016.

However, the former Marussia driver has also admitted it's "probably not going to happen".

Briton Chilton, 24, raced for the F1 backmarker in 2013 and 2014 but this year had to settle for a seat in the Indycar feeder series Indy Lights.

He told Sky this week that he is open to a return to Manor next year, and has also had "a few chats" with bosses of the new Haas outfit.

"I think they (Haas) came out and said they're talking to ten drivers, so I'm definitely one of those," said Chilton.

"I'd love the chance but I have a strong feeling it's going to be one (Ferrari) academy driver, as it's hugely a Ferrari project. And then I hear they want an experienced driver," he added.

"I'd like to think I'm experienced but if they want a really experienced driver, there's only a certain number of drivers on the grid they can ask so I think it could be (Nico) Hulkenberg," said Chilton.

"I can't see Jenson (Button) going there, but I also can't see many other experienced drivers who are free."

Also on the Haas shortlist is Ferrari tester Jean-Eric Vergne, but the former Toro Rosso driver said he also has other options to get back into F1 next year.

"I have some cards in my hand for F1," Vergne told the French magazine Auto Hebdo, "and it's not only Haas. We'll see what happens over the coming months."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt

One thought on “Chilton on Haas shortlist for 2016

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who performed worst in China?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls