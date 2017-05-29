F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / CEO says Pirelli not buying into F1

F1 News

CEO says Pirelli not buying into F1

Pirelli Monte Carlo, Monaco. Wednesday 24 May 2017.
Pirelli Monte Carlo, Monaco. Wednesday 24 May 2017.

May 29 - Pirelli has played down suggestions the F1 tyre supplier might actually buy into the sport.

Liberty Media has invited the teams to become shareholders in the post Bernie-Ecclestone era.

So when asked if Pirelli will get the same offer, the company's CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera told the Italian press in Monaco: "Nobody gave us anything and we did not ask.

"We are part of formula one but it is not a financial investment. Our involvement remains on the technological and marketing side.

"So we see no need to enter with capital," he added.

"But we are committed to formula one, which is the most attractive motor sport in the world."

Asked if Pirelli would welcome a 'tyre war', Tronchetti Provera answered: "We are ready to compete, because when we race against others, we usually win."

But Tronchetti Provera thinks Pirelli has delivered what F1 needed as the sport transitioned to the 2017 regulations featuring faster cars.

"If the drivers are happy, it is a sign that we have done a good job," he said.

"But we do not stop. In 2018 we want to give even more fun and entertainment."

The Italian said Pirelli is prepared to work closely with F1's new owners Liberty Media.

"Of course," said Tronchetti Provera. "We think we can bring it to higher levels, although I always keep a special relationship with Bernie (Ecclestone) because he is a friend."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Hamilton beat Senna & Schumacher on the all time pole positions amount?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls