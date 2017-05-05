Formula 1 Racing & F1 Fan Portal | F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Carey wants 'long term' Spanish GP

F1 News

Carey wants 'long term' Spanish GP

Marcus Ericsson (SWE), Sauber F1 Team. Circuit de Catalunya. Test 2 day 4

carMay 5 - New F1 boss Chase Carey says he aims to keep Barcelona on the calendar for the "long term".

The Circuit de Catalunya is the sport's most used track for testing, and the long-time host of the annual Spanish grand prix.

"We have a contract to continue with Barcelona and we hope it will also continue to be the case in the future," Carey, who took over from ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, told the Spanish media.

"Our intention is that the contract will be in the long term, and we'll put our efforts into making it the case," he added in Barcelona.

Carey said Barcelona is a "beautiful and magical city".

"We choose to be here in this part of Europe, because this continent is very important to the sport," he added.

American Carey also said he is happy with how the 2017 season is going, characterised by the new, faster cars.

"We have plans to make formula one ever more interesting and attractive to the fans," he said.

"So far we've had three different winners in four races and that's making this championship very interesting."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will be Hamilton's team mate in 2018

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls