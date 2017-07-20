F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Carey wants more German teams in F1

F1 News

Carey wants more German teams in F1

Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing, Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari, FIA President Jean Todt, and Chase Carey, CEO and Executive Chairman of the Formula One Group on the grid during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Prince Albert II of Monaco, Princess Charlene of Monaco, Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing, Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari, FIA President Jean Todt, and Chase Carey, CEO and Executive Chairman of the Formula One Group on the grid during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.

Jul.20 - F1 CEO Chase Carey says he wants more German carmakers to join the category.

Not just that, the American - who now runs the sport in ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone's wake - told Germany's Sport Bild he will fight to keep a German grand prix on the calendar.

Absent in 2017, Hockenheim returns to the schedule for 2018 and Carey said: "We have a German champion, a German car as champion, a German fighting for the title this year and we would like to have more German teams.

"The German grand prix has a great history and we want to fight for it to continue," he added.

Asked if by 'more German teams' he is referring to BMW, Porsche or Audi, Carey admitted: "Of course.

"Our goal is that companies like that want to run teams in formula one, and it's why we are adjusting the technical and economic conditions."

Carey also announced that Liberty Media will name a conference room at F1's new London headquarters after legend Michael Schumacher.

"Michael is a cult figure of the sport," said the American.

"He defines the ultimate in a F1 racing driver, so we will pay tribute by naming one of the conference rooms after him."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

Do you want the Halo?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close