Carey wants more German teams in F1

Jul.20 - F1 CEO Chase Carey says he wants more German carmakers to join the category.

Not just that, the American - who now runs the sport in ousted F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone's wake - told Germany's Sport Bild he will fight to keep a German grand prix on the calendar.

Absent in 2017, Hockenheim returns to the schedule for 2018 and Carey said: "We have a German champion, a German car as champion, a German fighting for the title this year and we would like to have more German teams.

"The German grand prix has a great history and we want to fight for it to continue," he added.

Asked if by 'more German teams' he is referring to BMW, Porsche or Audi, Carey admitted: "Of course.

"Our goal is that companies like that want to run teams in formula one, and it's why we are adjusting the technical and economic conditions."

Carey also announced that Liberty Media will name a conference room at F1's new London headquarters after legend Michael Schumacher.

"Michael is a cult figure of the sport," said the American.

"He defines the ultimate in a F1 racing driver, so we will pay tribute by naming one of the conference rooms after him."

