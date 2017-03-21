F1 News

Carey: Ousted Ecclestone 'couldn't change'

Mar.21 - New F1 chief Chase Carey says he is still in contact with his ousted predecessor Bernie Ecclestone.

But his comments are at odds with the news from 86-year-old Ecclestone himself, as he told the Daily Star newspaper that he is not "worried that these people have not bothered to contact me".

Carey told another British newspaper, The Times, that he speaks with the Briton "once or twice a week" to get "invaluable" insights about the sport he has taken over.

Since being ousted, Ecclestone has given a couple of interviews in which he said Liberty Media initially wanted him to stay as chief executive, only for Carey to take full control immediately.

Carey now tells the Times: "As I looked at it and the way he controlled every decision, down to a paddock pass, it seemed to be really difficult to envisage, having done it for so long, that he could change."

Ecclestone, who is officially 'chairman emeritus', revealed that he will shortly speak with the Brazilian president about race funding, and then attend about half of this year's grands prix.

He said: "I don't bear grudges and I would have been happy to help and I think I could save people a lot of time and money with lots of valuable contacts. But they clearly don't want my advice."

Carey admits losing his role in F1 must be difficult for Ecclestone.

"I assume it's difficult or awkward for him as it was his life. I respect that. We clearly do want to run the business in a different way," he said.