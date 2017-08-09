F1-Fansite.com

Carey: No rush to add more American races

F1 News

Carey: No rush to add more American races

grille de depart starting grid during the 2016 Formula One World Championship, United States of America Grand Prix.

Aug.9 - Chase Carey says he will not rush to set up a second race in the United States.

Currently, the annual US grand prix is held in Austin, Texas.

But after the Liberty Media buyout, there have been claims Bernie Ecclestone's successor, American Carey, has prioritised the adding of a second or even third race in the US.

However, the new F1 CEO says he actually has a "five year plan" regarding the American market.

"I don't want to criticise Bernie," he told Germany's Auto Bild, "because he did many things very well.

"But I think he went too much for short terms deals. So if you want to go to New York, it takes time and good planning.

"Previously, formula one worked in so far that you sign a contract and leave the rest to the promoter. But this is no longer possible," Carey insisted.

"You have to capture people's imagination. You don't do that with Phoenix, but in New York or Miami.

"We can already see the first signs, as since we have increased our commitment to social media, we are already seeing more feedback from the US. There is a bigger fan base there than we thought," Carey added.

