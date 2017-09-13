Carey: No new Singapore GP contract yet

Sep.13 - Chase Carey says he wants Singapore to stay on the F1 calendar.
The spectacular night race in the Asian city-state has become one of the most popular stops on the annual F1 calendar.
But a deal beyond this weekend's event has not yet been agreed, with Singapore being allocated mere provisional status on the 2018 race schedule.
F1 chief executive Carey said on Wednesday: "We are actively engaged with our partners. Our goal is to reach a new deal.
"We have a great relationship with our partners, a deal has not been concluded but discussions are still ongoing," he told the local Straits Times newspaper on the sidelines of a sport conference in Singapore.
Carey continued: "Singapore anchors our Asian strategy, it is the signature race for Asia.
"This is the marquee race and our goal is to renew the contract. It is certainly a race we are proud of."
