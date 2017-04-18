F1-Fansite.com

Home / F1 News / Carey hits back at Ecclestone race fee comments

F1 News

Carey hits back at Ecclestone race fee comments

Principal Christian Horner talks with Bernie Ecclestone, Chairman Emeritus of the Formula One Group on the grid during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 16, 2017 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Principal Christian Horner talks with Bernie Ecclestone, Chairman Emeritus of the Formula One Group on the grid during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on April 16, 2017 in Bahrain, Bahrain.

Apr.18 - Chase Carey has hit back at his predecessor Bernie Ecclestone following comments made in Bahrain last weekend.

While attending his first race since being ousted as F1 supremo, Ecclestone admitted he "charged too much" to race hosts in the past.

"Sooner or later I'm frightened that the governments behind them will say enough is enough, and bye bye," said the 86-year-old.

That was not music to the ears of American Carey, who in the wake of the Liberty Media takeover is now Ecclestone's successor as F1 chief executive.

Carey blamed Ecclestone for not doing enough to deliver value to the high-paying promoters.

"(Fees) were agreements between two parties that valued the franchise how it was valued," he told the Financial Times.

"Nobody was tricked, but has F1 invested in the right way to support the events? It's not that the deal is overpriced, it's more 'Did we deliver where we should deliver?'" Carey added.

"(Ecclestone) managed for short term profits, we are managing for long term value."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Spanish F1 GP Spain '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Who will be Hamilton's team mate in 2018

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls