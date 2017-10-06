F1 News

Carey: F1 wants Germany on calendar

Oct.6 - Chase Carey says F1 wants to keep Germany on the calendar.

The country is missing on this year's schedule but will return next season.

But beyond 2018, there is no deal in place yet for a race in either Hockenheim or the Nurburgring.

F1 chief executive Carey told Die Welt newspaper: "Germany is very important.

"We are very clear about growth in America and Asia. But the importance of the foundation of the sport is clearly the top priority, and the foundation of the sport is in western Europe.

"Germany is the largest and most prosperous country in western Europe with a great sports history. Our world champion is German, our constructors' world champion is German.

"We would like to build on what we already have in Germany, and an event is obviously an important part of it," Carey added. "So we need to see where and how we can make it happen."

Carey was also asked about uncertainty surrounding Germany's free-to-air television coverage, but he answered: "I will not publicly negotiate.

"Publicity usually leads to disagreement and hinders decision-making and the ability to build genuine partnerships," the American insisted.

