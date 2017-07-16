F1-Fansite.com

adrotate banner=”4″]
Home / F1 News / Canada GP boss not weighing into Silverstone dispute

F1 News

Canada GP boss not weighing into Silverstone dispute

Cars on speed at GP CANADA F1/2017
Cars on speed at GP CANADA F1/2017

Jul.16 - Canadian grand prix promoter Francois Dumontier says he does not want to weigh in on the dispute between F1 owner Liberty Media and Silverstone.

Making a visit to the scene of the British grand prix, Dumontier would only say to Le Journal de Montreal: "I can understand their concerns."

Liberty and Silverstone are locked in a dispute after the circuit-owning British Racing Drivers' Club timed the triggering of a contract exit clause with this weekend's race.

In a statement, Liberty had hit out at Silverstone's "posturing", with the BRDC angling for a reduced race fee.

"I know we are not treating them unfairly," F1 CEO Chase Carey said at Silverstone. "We are treating them consistently with others.

"Our preference is for Silverstone but the British grand prix certainly does not have to be here. We have had expressions of interest from other places in the UK, but I'm not trying to play one against the other," he added.

But Dumontier, who organises Montreal's popular Canadian GP, did not want to weigh in on the dispute and had only positive words to utter about Liberty.

He said the London street demonstration event earlier this week was an "excellent" initiative.

"There is certainly a wind of change blowing in F1," said Dumontier.

"They want each grand prix to be like a Super Bowl, and I am in favour of these initiatives even though Montreal is already a reference for festivities during the week of a grand prix."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Hungary '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Belgium '1775% Sold OutBook Now
Italy '1730% Sold OutBook Now
Singapore '17AvailableBook Now
Malaysia '17AvailableBook Now
Japan '17AvailableBook Now
USA '1710% DiscountBook Now
Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now
Australia '18AvailableBook Now
Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco '18AvailableBook Now

Polls

When should McLaren terminate their Honda collaboration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls

We make use of cookies to personalise ads, to make use of social media & to analyse our website traffic. We also share this information with our partners for use of social media, ads & analyses. These partners can combine our info with other info that you already shared with them or that they have gathered of you by using their services. By continuing to use this website, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close