F1 News

Can Lewis Hamilton build on his success in Canada?

Nico Rosberg’s shock retirement after winning the 2016 Formula One title appeared to open the door for Lewis Hamilton to walk away with this year’s crown but Ferrari and, in particular, Sebastian Vettel, seem to have other ideas.

After seven races, the British flyer finds himself second in the standings, 12 points behind the four-time champion from Germany.

There is still a long way to go of course, but the fact that the Mercedes man was able to dig out yet another win in Canada was a huge shot in the arm and seems to have got his faltering campaign back on track.

Hamilton has stated that he hopes the rest of the season is not so up and down but there seems every prospect that it could be a ding-dong battle between the two leading lights.

There is no question that the three-time champion has been unhappy with his car at times this year and vented his frustration on the radio on a number of occasions, but he has also been effusive in his praise for the way the team bounced back from their Monaco disappointment.

He felt the mechanics understood what had gone wrong with the car in the principality and were able to put it right to take Montreal glory.

That will be vital going forwards as both the crew and drivers need to be singing from the same hymn sheet if they are to continue the momentum.

Having enjoyed superiority in power over all the other teams for the past three seasons, Mercedes are now being challenged by Ferrari and Hamilton has made it clear he welcomes the battle and more competitive racing.

Betting on F1 is always popular and Bookmaker Advisor is on hand to help you decide which site to use, with tips on all the best odds available.

If you do decide to back Hamilton, it’s worth remembering that most pundits feel he is the best driver in the field and only needs his car to be in tip-top condition to see off any challengers.

However, that was not the case at the European Grand Prix in Baku last year when he had to sort out an incorrect engine mode with no help allowed from his team on the radio, and could only manage fifth place after qualifying in 10th.

And it is to the Caspian Sea that the teams head next to take on the tough Baku street circuit once again at the inaugural Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Having hit back to trim Vettel’s lead, it is now essential for Mercedes and Hamilton that there is no repeat of the drama that prevented him from challenging in Azerbaijan last year.

The Brit will then head to Austria, where he won last year, before arriving at his home Grand Prix to seek a fourth straight Silverstone success and, if things go well, could well be leading the standings after he leaves Northamptonshire.

The last thing that F1 chiefs wanted was a procession after Rosberg’s exit and the fact that Ferrari are competitive has been a huge bonus to race organisers.

It has helped keep Mercedes on their toes and means that every race is vital, with Hamilton showing his desire to win is as great as ever.

Whether he can back up his Canadian success with a first win in Baku only time will tell but the signs are good that the Brackley-based marque are going to provide him with the equipment needed for success.

