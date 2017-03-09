F1 News

What can we expect in the build up to the start of the F1 season?

With the Formula One season rapidly approaching, the teams are finalising their preparation with testing in Barcelona ahead of the first Australian Grand Prix.

Most of the off-season talk has centred on Mercedes and the partnership between Lewis Hamilton and new man Valtteri Bottas.

With Nico Rosberg making the shock decision to retire just five days after clinching the 2016 title, the Brackley-based marque were caught on the hop and bided their time before opting for the 27-year-old Finnish flyer.

He will now battle it out with Hamilton in what is likely to be a fierce rivalry. Hamilton is still the obvious odds on favourite but Bottas is ranked at 11/2 already to take the Championship.

Testing so far has suggested that challenges to Mercedes may come from other teams, namely that of Ferrari who are looking fast.

Sebastian Vettel knows how to win Grands Prix, with four world titles to his name, and, given the right car, the German will surely push Hamilton this season.

The 29-year-old will, once again, have Kimi Räikkönen as his team-mate and, if they can adapt to the new rule changes, then there is every reason to suggest that the Italian team might ruffle a few feathers.

Red Bull finished last season as runners-up to Mercedes but were a long way behind the champions, with Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo third behind the big two and youngster Max Verstappen fifth after being promoted from Toro Rosso to the senior team.

The duo will again race under the same colours and have looked fast in testing, although it is always difficult to gauge actual speeds with teams using different tyres.

Felipe Massa was coaxed out of retirement to fill the void at Williams caused by Bottas’ departure to Mercedes and he has been joined by Canadian teenager Lance Stroll.

While not expected to make the podium too many times, there were signs in Spain that the Grove-based team could be stirring into life once again.

It looks set to be an interesting season with a few key driver changes, and the relationship between Hamilton and Bottas will be one to keep an eye on.

The new man has been making the right noises about how he will challenge his team-mate for the title while Hamilton’s father, Anthony, has suggested that taking on his son could be a potentially career-ending move.

Mercedes have had things all their own way for the past three seasons and there seems no reason to suggest that they will not be there or there abouts this time around as well but, without Rosberg to spur him on, will Hamilton have the motivation to push himself for another title tilt?

The answer is unquestionably yes, as he appears as hungry as ever to regain the F1 crown, but it may not be as straightforward as it has been since 2014.

Other teams, McLaren aside, appear to be coming to terms with the improved power units and the fact that the cars are now faster than they have ever been.

And all that everyone now wants to see is the lights go out Down Under on March 26th to get the season under way.