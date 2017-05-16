F1-Fansite.com

Monaco Grand Prix
Home / F1 News / Button not ruling out F1 return

F1 News

Button not ruling out F1 return

Jenson Button stands in front of the garage.
Jenson Button stands in front of the garage.

May 16 - Jenson Button is not ruling out a full-time return to formula one.

Last year, despite the F1 veteran inking a new two-year contract with McLaren, the Briton said the 2016 Abu Dhabi race would be his last in F1.

But he is making a one-off return in Monaco grand prix next weekend to replace Fernando Alonso, who is doing the Indy 500.

And now, the 37-year-old said he might come back full time in 2018.

"I can't rule it out," Button is quoted by the Sun.

"I have a contract with the team to race next year so I would definitely not rule anything out," he added. Alonso's contract runs out at the end of the year.

Button, however, said he would not actively push to do more races this year, as he went into 2017 planning to have "a break".

"I had so many options to race this year it is hilarious," he revealed.

"That even went into this year with two different teams asking me to race. I have no interest in doing that."

As for his chances in Monaco grand prix, Button was criticised recently for not doing the Bahrain test to prepare, and now admits: "I don't know what is going to happen.

"I don't know if I am going to jump in the car that it feels so different that I won't be competitive."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

PinIt
  submit to reddit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Read more from F1 category:
Read more about F1 topic:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Latest posts in this F1 category:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 Grand Prix
Discount

Book entrance Monaco F1 GP Monaco '1725% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Canadian F1 GP Canada '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Austrian F1 GP Austria '1750% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance British F1 GP UK '1740% Sold OutBook Now
Book entrance Hungary F1 GP Hungary '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Belgium '175% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Italy '1710% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Belgian F1 GP Singapore '1717% DiscountBook Now
Book entrance Malaysian F1 GP Malaysia '17-9% DiscountBook Now
Book Japanese F1 GP Japan '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance USA F1 GP USA '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Mexican F1 GP Mexico '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Brazil F1 GP Brazil '17AvailableBook Now
Book entrance Italian F1 GP Abu Dhabi '1730% DiscountBook Now

Polls

Will Alonso win the Indianapolis 500?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
F1 Polls