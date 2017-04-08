F1 News

Brown: No Alonso contract talks until summer

Apr.8 - Fernando Alonso has agreed to hold off potential talks with other teams until the summer.

That is the claim of McLaren chief Zak Brown, following a dinner meeting in Shanghai attended by himself, Eric Boullier, Alonso and the Spaniard's manager Luis Garcia Abad.

Alonso's contract runs out this year.

"We have agreed to speak in the summer," Brown is quoted by the Spanish sports daily Marca. "We agreed this even before the preseason began.

"He just wants to win races, it's the only thing for him, and we want him to continue.

"I don't know if he has any offers - I don't check his cell phone - but we have an agreement that he's not going to commit to anyone until we have our talks," Brown added.