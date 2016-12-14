Brown: McLaren title sponsor talks have begun

Dec.14 - It will be 2018 at least before McLaren can finally put the first title sponsor on its cars since 2013.
That is the news from the Honda-powered team's new executive director Zak Brown, who recently left the leading F1 sponsorship-procuring company to join McLaren.
Regarding the search for a new title sponsor, he is quoted by Spain's Marca sports newspaper: "I'm talking to many people, but we'll focus on having a big brand for 2018.
"Honestly, negotiations have already begun, but they're at an early stage," Brown added.
He admitted that his search would be helped if the Anglo-Japanese collaboration was more competitive, but Brown said he is confident of a big step forward for 2017.
"Everyone is optimistic about 2017," said Brown. "Honda is providing more power and if we can make the same jump we took from 2015 to 2016, we will be in a good position."